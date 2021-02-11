iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 1,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

