iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after acquiring an additional 185,468 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

