iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 29,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

