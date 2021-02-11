iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $97.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

