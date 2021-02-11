iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 191,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 636,599 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.