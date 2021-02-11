iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

