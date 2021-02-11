iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 803,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,745,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

