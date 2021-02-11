iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 14th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of IBTI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 1,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

