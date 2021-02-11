iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,341 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.