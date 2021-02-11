iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,106. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.