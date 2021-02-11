iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.30. 9,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 1.33% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

