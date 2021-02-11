IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.90

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.50. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 35,003 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.