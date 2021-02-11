iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.iRobot also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 to $3.25 EPS.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.85. 101,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.