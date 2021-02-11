iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635 billion to $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.50.
NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. 1,384,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.
