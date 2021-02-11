iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.635 billion to $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.50.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. 1,384,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,292. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.