iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $127.24 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.