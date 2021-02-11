ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,915. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

