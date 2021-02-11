ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,915. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
ION Geophysical Company Profile
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.