Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,517 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,994% compared to the typical volume of 359 put options.

QSR traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.