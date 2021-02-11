Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,131% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
