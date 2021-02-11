Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,065.94 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,066.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.24.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 349 shares of company stock valued at $243,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

