Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

