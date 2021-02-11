Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 4,496 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.38% of CTO Realty Growth worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 114,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

