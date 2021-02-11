Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 258 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

