Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT stock opened at $143.74 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

