Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 14th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

