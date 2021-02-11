Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 801,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 210,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.