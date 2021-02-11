Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.94

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.94 and last traded at $134.80, with a volume of 14461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

