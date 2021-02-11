Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 113,520 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

