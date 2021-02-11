Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 1,632.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 391,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.13.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.
