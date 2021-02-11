Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 1,632.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 391,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.