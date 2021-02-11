Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

