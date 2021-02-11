Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.65

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,341,090.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,288 shares in the company, valued at $37,620,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,321 shares of company stock worth $7,127,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

