International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

