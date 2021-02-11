InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDCC opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

