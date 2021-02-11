Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its top line was driven by the compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization. A strong balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. However, its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Increasing interest expenses and high leverage raise financial risk.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

