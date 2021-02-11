InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 14th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICLD remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74,425,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631,021. InterCloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

