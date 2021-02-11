InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 14th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ICLD remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74,425,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631,021. InterCloud Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
InterCloud Systems Company Profile
