Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

