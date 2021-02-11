Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bryan purchased 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.97 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.85 ($21,427.04).

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

