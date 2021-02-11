Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

