Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.53. 204,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.