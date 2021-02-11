Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.