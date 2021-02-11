Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 3,338.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.