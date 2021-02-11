Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

MRVL stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

