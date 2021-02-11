Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,453 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.