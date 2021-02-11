Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading Up 9%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 146,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 320,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

