Insight Chain (INB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.24 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004159 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $646.45 million and $4.24 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00094601 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

INB is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.