Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,851,457.20 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 million, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

