Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

