Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 1,794 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Saleel Awsare sold 139 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $11,064.40.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,662,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

