Insider Selling: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Insider Sells 15,277 Shares of Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SC opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $5,200,000. WS Management Lllp raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at $3,198,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

