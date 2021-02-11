Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells $168,974.56 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.