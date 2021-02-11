Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells $168,974.56 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

