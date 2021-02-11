Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells 5,297 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.